Strong Galway finish ends Cork's hopes of progression as red card proves costly

Galway 2-18

Cork 1-16

SHANE O’NEILL’S GALWAY secured a priceless victory in Salthill which ends Cork’s hopes of making the knockout stages of the Allianz Hurling League this year.

Cork looked good for victory when Tim O’Mahony found the net to put them in front after 50 minutes with the wind at their backs, but they then lost Robbie O’Flynn to a red card and it was Galway who finished strongly to claim the win.

The sides were level at the end of the opening quarter after they exchanged points four times, with Cork having opted to play into the breeze against a Galway side again without the injured Joe Canning.

Conor Cooney and Adrian Tuohey then landed points for Galway, before Jason Flynn – who had been denied at point-blank range by Anthony Nash – found the net after being set up by his captain Padraic Mannion.

The sides then swapped points three times, but Galway – who finished the half with 11 wides, whereas Cork had none – continued to waste chances.

They were made to pay as Cork finished the half well with Patrick Horgan getting his fifth point of the afternoon either side of good scores from play from Conor Lehane and Bill Cooper.

The crowd of 4,564 saw All-Ireland winning captain David Burke make his season bow early in the second half when he replaced Niall Burke.

The sides twice exchanged points before efforts from Horgan and Darragh Fitzgibbon reduced the margin to a point at 1-12 to 0-14 after 47 minutes.

Cork hit the front when Tom O’Mahony soloed through to shoot to the net after 50 minutes. But then they lost O’Flynn to a straight red card for a foul on Fintan Burke, and Galway struck for their second goal when Brian Concannon found the net.

Horgan’s eighth free cut the gap to a point, 2-13 to 1-15, with 14 minutes left. Cathal Mannion landed a fine effort from distance to double Galway’s lead, but another free from Horgan left the minimum between them with six minutes remaining.

Cork didn’t score again, even during six minutes of additional time, as Galway took over with Conor Cooney extending the lead before substitute Evan Niland landed two frees to wrap up the win.

Galway will now take on Tipperary next Sunday in their rescheduled game with everything to play for, but manager Shane O’Neill confirmed afterwards that Joe Canning will not be back in time to feature.

Scorers for Galway: Cathal Mannion 0-5 (3f), Brian Concannon 1-2, Conor Cooney 0-3 (2f), Jason Flynn 1-1, Niall Burke 0-2, Evan Niland 0-2 (2f), Aidan Harte 0-1, Adrian Touhey 0-1, David Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-9 (9f), Tim O’Mahony 1-1 (0-1 sideline), Shane Kingston 0-2, Conor Lehane 0-1, Aidan Walsh 0-1, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-1, Bill Cooper 0-1.

Galway

16. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

3. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

4. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

6. Shane Cooney (St Thomas)

7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

24. Aidan Harte (Gort)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

9. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh)

23. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)

Subs:

26. David Burke (St Thomas) for N Burke (38)

19. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore) for P Mannion (50)

22. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge) for F Burke (57)

17. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) for Harte (60)

20. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore) for Concannon (67)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

8. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs:

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Walsh (36)

25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Lehane (72)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

