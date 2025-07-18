Tipperary U20 hero named on bench for All-Ireland final

UNDER-20 STAR PADDY McCormack has made the Tipperary matchday panel for the first time for Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final against Cork (throw-in 3.30pm).

Liam Cahill has named an unchanged starting 15, with Conor Stakelum, who came in as a late change against Kilkenny, down to start.

The only switch is on the bench where McCormack, who scored 2-1 in their All-Ireland U20 success last May, is promoted.

He was called up to the senior squad by Cahill after that victory. McCormack’s older brother, Dan, was on the last Tipp team to bring home Liam MacCarthy in 2019.

Seán Kenneally, who appeared as a late substitute in the semi-final, is marked absent.

Four of the team who started the 2019 All-Ireland triumph remain – Michael Breen, Ronan Maher, Jason Forde, and John McGrath – while Séamus Kennedy and Noel McGrath could feature off the bench.

Willie Connors and Jake Morris, who came on as subs in 2019, start this time around.

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 9. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 12. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill)

18. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

19. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

20. Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

21. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

22. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s)

23. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

24. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

26. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

