Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Tipperary’s Séamus Callanan (file pic).
# Setback
Tipperary's Séamus Callanan faces race to be fit for start of Munster Hurling Championship
The star has been ruled out for a minimum of six to eight weeks.
829
0
36 minutes ago

TIPPERARY STAR Séamus Callanan faces a race against time after being ruled out for six to eight weeks at a minimum due to injury.

The 34-year-old will be aiming to be fit for the start of the Munster Hurling Championship on 23 April.

Callanan is currently recovering from a medial knee ligament injury he suffered in a recent Division 1B clash against Waterford.

Tipperary GAA confirmed the news on Twitter this evening.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     