Tipperary's Séamus Callanan faces race to be fit for start of Munster Hurling Championship

TIPPERARY STAR Séamus Callanan faces a race against time after being ruled out for six to eight weeks at a minimum due to injury.

The 34-year-old will be aiming to be fit for the start of the Munster Hurling Championship on 23 April.

Callanan is currently recovering from a medial knee ligament injury he suffered in a recent Division 1B clash against Waterford.

Tipperary GAA confirmed the news on Twitter this evening.

