GAA 'need to be very wary' of potential TMO introduction

TYRONE GREAT PETER Canavan says the GAA should be “wary” about the potential introduction a Television Match Official [TMO].

A preliminary report on the use of a TMO was discussed at meetings of An Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle over the weekend.

”The GAA would need to be very wary if they think about bringing in the TMO,” Canavan told RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday.

"You only have to see the controversy that VAR has caused over in England. They've brought it in for the right reasons, but they've made a hames of the game."

Will we see a TMO in Gaelic games in the near future?

“The GAA would need to be very reluctant that we don’t go down that path.”

The two-time All-Ireland winner and Mayo’s Lee Keegan ran through several examples from the weekend’s football action where technology could be used.

“It’s contentious,” Keegan added. “You need to be careful, you can’t go every decision, TMO. In certain examples, in big games, it would help.”

“Referees have to maximise what is around them and the use of officials,” Canavan continued.

“At the minute the rule states that the linesman can’t contact the referee during play, after a serious altercation has taken place until there is a break in play. Let’s change that to begin with. Umpires should be there to help referees.”

A change to card rules was also discussed at Friday and Saturday’s meetings of An Coiste Bainistíochta and Ard Chomhairle.

It was agreed to submit a Motion to Congress so that a player ordered off in normal time may not be replaced and that yellow cards shall carry over into extra time.

It will also be recommended for the U20 All-Ireland hurling final be played at Nowlan Park to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of James Nowlan.