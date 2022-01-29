Membership : Access or Sign Up
Seven-time Super Bowl winner and NFL icon Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons

The 44-year-old won his record seventh crown last year with Tampa Bay.

By AFP Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 8:25 PM
Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 8:25 PM
https://the42.ie/5668390
Image: Luis Santana
Image: Luis Santana

SEVEN-TIME SUPER Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has retired after 22 NFL seasons.

The 44-year-old signal caller won his record seventh crown last year with Tampa Bay after taking six in 20 years with the New England Patriots.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported Brady will hang up his helmet and cleats while CBS Sports declared his retirement was imminent before the NFL confirmed his departure.

Brady was a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP.

He guided the Buccaneers to last year’s Super Bowl title in his first season at Tampa Bay, then led them back into this year’s playoffs, only to lose 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

– © AFP 2022

