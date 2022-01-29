Seven-time Super Bowl winner and NFL icon Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons

SEVEN-TIME SUPER Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has retired after 22 NFL seasons.

The 44-year-old signal caller won his record seventh crown last year with Tampa Bay after taking six in 20 years with the New England Patriots.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported Brady will hang up his helmet and cleats while CBS Sports declared his retirement was imminent before the NFL confirmed his departure.

Brady was a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP.

He guided the Buccaneers to last year’s Super Bowl title in his first season at Tampa Bay, then led them back into this year’s playoffs, only to lose 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady retiring after 22 NFL seasons. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/jUYaLvrYg8 — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2022

