Irish international Cannon on target in United's easy Sheffield derby win

Sheffield Wednesday 0

Sheffield United 3

IRISH INTERNATIONAL TOM Cannon scored his first goal of the season as he helped Sheffield United to a dominant 3-0 derby victory over arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Tyrese Campbell, who also scored the winner in the same fixture last season, struck in either half with Cannon adding a third in time added on, giving United only their fourth win of the season.

The result means Wednesday remain on minus four points after being deducted 12 points for entering administration. United remain in the relegation zone but are now only a point behind Oxford.

“It’s taken time to settle”, said Cannon post-game, “I have had a few setbacks with injuries so it has been hard. To get that goal means the world to me, it’s a great win. I always back myself, I have full self-belief in myself, I don’t need to listen to the negative voice, and stay tunnel-visioned.”

Cannon has dropped off the Ireland radar in the last year, and last played in a brief substitute appearance at home to Finland a year ago.

The opening goal came in the 11th minute when Jairo Riedewald won the ball from Yan Valery and found Callum O’Hare, whose neat lay-off to Campbell saw the striker beat Ethan Horvath with a clinical finish.

Horvath had to be alert moments later when Danny Ings threatened to add a second goal, making a vital block following an under-hit back pass from Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa then came to the home side’s rescue with a great challenge on Campbell as he threatened to find a way through.

After hitting the side netting with an effort soon after the restart, Campbell added his second of the afternoon in the 48th minute. Sydie Peck intercepted Liam Cooper’s pass, diverting the ball into the path of Campbell who advanced towards the area and fired beyond Horvath.

Former Leeds striker Patrick Bamford made his debut for the visitors 20 minutes from time as a replacement for Ings. It brought him in direct opposition with his old Leeds team-mate Cooper, who had earlier joined the action as a substitute.

Cannon had a great opportunity in the closing stages after receiving an incisive ball from Bamford but his effort was blocked by Horvath. Bamford also threatened with a near-post shot which was kept out by the keeper.

Cannon then rounded off the scoring with a well-taken goal in time added on, firing a shot into the bottom left-hand corner of the net. It was only Cannon’s second goal in 30 appearances for the Blades.

In a rare attack from the hosts, substitute Charlie McNeill sent a low drive wide shortly before the final whistle.

United keeper Michael Cooper was largely a bystander during the 90 minutes. Wednesday’s lack of cutting edge, which has seen them score only 12 goals in 17 games – the lowest total in the division – was evident as they failed to put a single effort on target.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney