Tom Cannon scores for third game in a row on eve of latest Ireland squad annoucement

TOM CANNON SCORED for the the third game in a row as Stoke City won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship.

Heimir Hallgrímsson names his Republic of Ireland squad tomorrow for the final Nations League games with Finland and England this month.

Advertisement

The Ireland striker could be in contention for a call-up as the international boss continues to examine his options ahead of the World Cup qualifiers next year.

Cannon has now got six goals for the season and is in a rich vein of form.

With some of the injuries Ireland must contend with, in particular to left back Robbie Brady, Enda Stevens notching an assist for Stoke in that win might also give further cause for consideration given his own experience.

Aaron Connolly also made his first start for Sunderland in a goalless draw with Preston while Luton Town centre back Mark McGuinness played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win over Cardiff City. Callum O’Dowda also played at left back for the Bluebirds in that defeat and may be drafted back in by Hallgrímsson.

Forward Callum Robinson, who was dropped from the squad last time out along with Wolves defender Matt Doherty, started for Cardiff and was subbed on 70 minutes while Derby County captain Erin Cashin played a starring role in their first away win of the season at Coventry City.