Tom Fannon sets new Irish record to qualify for 50m freestyle semi-finals

TOM FANNON PRODUCED the swim of his career to date as he set a new Irish record to qualify for the 50m freestyle semi-finals at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Fannon, 26, clocked 21.79 seconds to win his heat at the La Defense Arena — taking three-hundredths of a second off Shane Ryan’s national record.

The time also lowered Fannon’s own personal best — set in May — by 0.15 seconds, and comfortably sees him through to this evening’s semi-finals as the sixth-fastest qualifier overall.

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy set the fastest qualifying time at 21.32 seconds ahead of the Cayman Islands’ Jordan Crooks (21.51).

USA’s Caleb Dressel (21.91) and home favourite Florent Manadou of France (21.54), gold and silver medallists in Tokyo three years ago, are also safely through to Thursday evening’s semis, which are scheduled to begin at 7.46pm.