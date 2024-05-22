Advertisement
Tom Farrell facing Munster recently. Ben Brady/INPHO
Munster confirm signing of Tom Farrell from Connacht

The 30-year-old centre joins on a two-year deal.
3.30pm, 22 May 2024
TOM FARRELL WILL make the switch from Connacht to Munster this summer, as confirmed by the southern province this afternoon.

The 30-year-old centre has signed a two-year deal. His Connacht departure was announced last week.

Farrell moves on after seven seasons — and 21 tries in 112 appearances.

The Dubliner joined the western province from Bedford Blues in 2017 and quickly established himself as a key member of their squad.

A former Ireland U20 international, Farrell was called up to the senior squad for the 2019 Six Nations.

He came through the ranks at Coolmine RFC before a three-year stint in the Leinster Academy, while he also represented London Irish across the water.

Emma Duffy
