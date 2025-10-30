Ireland's Tom McKibbin breaks Hong Kong course record

NORTHERN IRISH GOLFER Tom McKibbin has shot a course record 10-under 60 in the first round of the Link Hong Kong Open.

The Holywood star made an eagle and eight birdies along the way, and now leads by a shot from Jazz Janewattananond, who shot a bogey-free 61, and by two from Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters.

The 22-year-old LIV golfer teed off on the 11th and picked up two birdies at the 12th and 13th before making another three birdies in a row from the 15th to get to five under.

McKibbin also birdied the second and eagled the third before picking up another two shots on the eighth and 10th to lead by a shot from Thai star Janewattananond.

Elsewhere, Graeme McDowell is in 87th after shooting a one-under 69.