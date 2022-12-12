Tom McKibbin becomes only second Irish teenager to break into golf's world top 300

TOM MCKIBBIN HAS broken into golf’s world top 300 after his brilliant start to life on the DP World Tour.

McKibbin, who turns 20 next week, becomes only the second Irish golfer to break into the top 300 as a teenager, joining his Hollywood GC clubmate Rory McIlroy in esteemed company.

The Antrim native finished in a tie for 13th at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa on Sunday — his third straight top-20 finish since earning his full tour playing privileges last month.

That result, coupled with his T18 finish at the Joburg Open and his T15 finish at the South African Open, saw him move up to 297th in the world.

Advertisement

“It definitely does feel great to share this stat with @McIlroyRory,” McKibbin tweeted on Monday morning as the news was confirmed.

McKibbin will be looking to continue his good form when he tees it up at the Mauritius Open in Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, on Thursday.