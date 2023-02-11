Tom McKibbin two shots off lead ahead of Singapore Classic final round

TOM MCKIBBIN IS two shots off the lead held by South Korea’s Wang Jeung-hun and Spain’s Alejandro Del Rey going into the final round of the Singapore Classic on the DP World Tour.

Wang Jeung-hun fired six birdies in seven holes in his back-nine to share the third-round lead with Del Rey at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club, both players on -14.

Holywood golf club player McKibbin finished with a one-under 71 in his third round. He is on -12 in a tie for fourth alongside Nathan Kimsey, Sami Valimaki and Marcel Schneider. Richard Mansell is on his own in third on -13.

20-year-old McKibbin had opened this tournament in explosive fashion with an eight-under par 64 and shot 69 yesterday. He began today brilliantly with four birdies in his first five holes but had three bogeys in his next four before reaching the turn. McKibbin’s back nine saw two bogeys and one birdie as he finished with that 71.

Waterford’s Gary Hurley slipped back today with a three-over 75 to stand on level par for the tournament.

Wang completed his country’s mandatory military obligations in July last year and credited his mental toughness for putting together a commanding round, posting a six-under-par 66.

Del Rey got off to a blistering start with three opening birdies. He made five straight pars before dropping a shot on nine to turn in 33.

The Spaniard then mixed his card with four birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in his inward-nine for a round of 66.

Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi, who took the second-round lead after returning early to complete his four remaining holes, had a round to forget as he signed for a 76 to slip to a share of 21st place at the Singapore Classic, with the DP World Tour returning to Singapore for the first time since 2014.

