Tom O’Toole returns for Ulster's trip to Benetton

IRELAND PROP Tom O’Toole is available for Ulster’s URC game away to Benetton on Saturday following a six-game suspension.

The 26-year-old was sent off for a dangerous clearout on Alex Nankivell during his side’s loss to Munster in December and therefore missed four Ulster matches and Ireland’s first two Six Nations games.

Advertisement

Andrew Warwick (ankle), Eric O’Sullivan (knee) and and Tom Stewart (hamstring) picked up injuries in the friendly defeat to Queensland Reds and will have scans this week.

James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey, who returned to action following recent injury, came through the game unscathed and are available for selection against Benetton at the Stadio Monigo.