IRELAND PROP Tom O’Toole is available for Ulster’s URC game away to Benetton on Saturday following a six-game suspension.
The 26-year-old was sent off for a dangerous clearout on Alex Nankivell during his side’s loss to Munster in December and therefore missed four Ulster matches and Ireland’s first two Six Nations games.
Advertisement
Andrew Warwick (ankle), Eric O’Sullivan (knee) and and Tom Stewart (hamstring) picked up injuries in the friendly defeat to Queensland Reds and will have scans this week.
James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey, who returned to action following recent injury, came through the game unscathed and are available for selection against Benetton at the Stadio Monigo.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tom O’Toole returns for Ulster's trip to Benetton
IRELAND PROP Tom O’Toole is available for Ulster’s URC game away to Benetton on Saturday following a six-game suspension.
The 26-year-old was sent off for a dangerous clearout on Alex Nankivell during his side’s loss to Munster in December and therefore missed four Ulster matches and Ireland’s first two Six Nations games.
Andrew Warwick (ankle), Eric O’Sullivan (knee) and and Tom Stewart (hamstring) picked up injuries in the friendly defeat to Queensland Reds and will have scans this week.
James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey, who returned to action following recent injury, came through the game unscathed and are available for selection against Benetton at the Stadio Monigo.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Rugby squad update Tom O'Toole Ulster