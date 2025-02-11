Advertisement
More Stories
Tom O'Toole. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Freesquad update

Tom O’Toole returns for Ulster's trip to Benetton

Prop has served a suspension for dangerous clearout during December loss to Munster.
4.32pm, 11 Feb 2025

IRELAND PROP Tom O’Toole is available for Ulster’s URC game away to Benetton on Saturday following a six-game suspension. 

The 26-year-old was sent off for a dangerous clearout on Alex Nankivell during his side’s loss to Munster in December and therefore missed four Ulster matches and Ireland’s first two Six Nations games. 

Andrew Warwick (ankle), Eric O’Sullivan (knee) and and Tom Stewart (hamstring) picked up injuries in the friendly defeat to Queensland Reds and will have scans this week. 

James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey, who returned to action following recent injury, came through the game unscathed and are available for selection against Benetton at the Stadio Monigo.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie