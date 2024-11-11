O'Toole ruled out for Argentina, Furlong remains a doubt

TOM O’TOOLE WILL miss Ireland’s clash with Argentina on Friday night, opening the door for a potential Test debut for Leinster’s Thomas Clarkson.

Ulster tighthead O’Toole replaced Finlay Bealham 58 minutes into the 23-13 defeat to New Zealand last Friday, but was forced off after just two minutes with a head injury.

It has now been confirmed the 26-year-old will not be available for this week’s meeting with the Pumas.

Tadhg Furlong is also a doubt as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue, and while Furlong has yet to be officially ruled out, Clarkson could be set for a promotion to the matchday squad as cover for Bealham, who would start at tighthead for the second week running.

Clarkson is one of five ‘training panellists’ in Farrell’s squad for these November games. The 24-year-old has represented Leinster 47 times to date, featuring six times (including two starts) across the province’s opening six URC games this season.

Thomas Clarkson. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have no other fresh injury concerns ahead of their second outing of this November window, and have not added any additional players to the squad following the New Zealand loss.

Speaking at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre today, Ireland’s Head of Athletic Performance Aled Walters said he is confident the players will deliver a positive response this week.

“I think it natural that there’s a bit of hurt but there’s no anger,” Walters said.

“It’s a group that doesn’t seem to be used to losing, it’s probably an environment that’s been immediately down in the changing room (post-match) but as I understand, Faz is pretty good at getting things back on track pretty quickly, and the coaches and leaders the same. They were pretty good today.

“It’s such a good group to reflect and be honest, home truths were definitely the case and no one has shied away from it. I’ve probably heard more voices in meeting this week than I had in my first two weeks. Everyone is pretty intent on correcting a few things.”