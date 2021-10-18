Leicester hooker Tom Youngs takes indefinite leave from club to care for his wife

LEICESTER AND FORMER England hooker Tom Youngs will step away from rugby for an indefinite period to care for his wife, who is battling illness, the Tigers have confirmed.

The 34-year-old is yet to play for the club this season and has been replaced as captain by Ellis Genge.

Youngs’ wife, Tiffany, was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and Youngs withdrew from England’s tour of New Zealand that summer to care for her. Youngs’ brother, Leicester and England scrum-half Ben Youngs, also pulled out of the 2017 Lions tour after his sister-in-law was informed that her illness was terminal.

In 2018, however, Tiffany went into remission following a four-year battle with the disease.

Leicester had officially listed Tom Youngs as simply being unavailable for selection so far this season but in a statement released on Monday afternoon, the English Premiership club confirmed that the player would be taking an indefinite period of leave to care for his wife.

“Leicester Tigers can confirm Tom Youngs has taken indefinite leave from the club,” the statement began.

“The Tigers hooker was granted leave ahead of the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership season and is yet to appear in the 21/22 league campaign.

“Youngs has returned to his family home in Norfolk to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness.

“Tigers are offering support in all forms to Tom and the Youngs family during this period.

“The period of leave will remain indefinite for Tom, as long as the Tigers forward feels necessary to remain in Norfolk.

“At this time, the Youngs family have requested privacy and there will be no further comment from Tom, the Youngs family or Leicester Tigers on this matter.”