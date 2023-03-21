Arsenal suffer injury blow as Takehiro Tomiyasu is ruled out for the season

ARSENAL DEFENDER TAKEHIRO Tomiyasu has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old right-back was withdrawn nine minutes into the Europa League last-16 defeat by Sporting Lisbon last Thursday and left the Emirates Stadium on crutches.

The club confirmed the Japan international had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and he will now miss the Gunners’ remaining 10 matches of their Premier League title run-in.

Tomiyasu has been a regular appearance maker during Arsenal’s surge to the top having played 31 games across all competitions this campaign.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to have Tomiyasu back in plenty of time for next season.

The club have also confirmed Arteta’s side will take on a Major League Soccer All-Stars team managed by Wayne Rooney on 19 July ahead of the new season.

The match is set to take place in Washington DC at Audi Field, the home of DC United, who Rooney has been in charge of since last summer .

Arsenal boss Arteta said: “It’s great that we’re playing against the MLS All-Stars in Washington DC in July.

“Our US tour last summer was very good preparation for the season and we’re looking forward to once again visiting our amazing supporters in the US. The match against the MLS All-Stars will be a good test ahead of the 2023-24 season.”

Rooney returned to DC United as boss last July having previously played for the club from 2018 to 2019.

“I’ve had a front row seat to watch the growth and development of Major League Soccer, first as a player and now as a manager,” Rooney told DC United’s website.

“The opportunity to lead the best our league has to offer against a top Premier League club like Arsenal will be a highlight for me personally and an unforgettable experience for our passionate fanbase here in DC.”

Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders, were the last English side to feature in the annual MLS All-Stars game, back in 2016 when they won 2-1 in San Jose.

Rooney played for Manchester United in the 2011 edition in New Jersey, winning 4-0, and was on the MLS team in 2019 in Orlando against Atletico Madrid, who won 3-0.

