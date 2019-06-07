Irish defender Hoban let go by Watford after nightmare run of injuries

Hoban last played for the Hornets in 2016.

WATFORD HAVE RELEASED former Ireland underage international Tommie Hoban, the Premier League club announced today.

The English-born centre-half made his senior debut for the Hornets at the age of 17 back in May 2011, and went on to play 58 times for them in total.

However, Hoban’s development has been severely hampered by injuries throughout his career as problems with his hip, shoulder and two cruciate knee ligament operations restricted his playing time significantly.

The former Ireland U21 defender has spent loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen in recent seasons, but his stint in Scotland was cut short in February after scans revealed he had torn his ACL.

FA Cup finalists Watford also announced that goalkeeper Heurlho Gomes and defender Miguel Britos have not been handed new deals.

