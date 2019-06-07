This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish defender Hoban let go by Watford after nightmare run of injuries

The 25-year-old has endured a torrid time fitness-wise throughout his senior club career.

By Ben Blake Friday 7 Jun 2019, 4:36 PM
Hoban last played for the Hornets in 2016.
Hoban last played for the Hornets in 2016.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

WATFORD HAVE RELEASED former Ireland underage international Tommie Hoban, the Premier League club announced today. 

The English-born centre-half made his senior debut for the Hornets at the age of 17 back in May 2011, and went on to play 58 times for them in total. 

However, Hoban’s development has been severely hampered by injuries throughout his career as problems with his hip, shoulder and two cruciate knee ligament operations restricted his playing time significantly.  

The former Ireland U21 defender has spent loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Aberdeen in recent seasons, but his stint in Scotland was cut short in February after scans revealed he had torn his ACL

FA Cup finalists Watford also announced that goalkeeper Heurlho Gomes and defender Miguel Britos have not been handed new deals. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

