Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Season-ending injury confirmed for Irish defender Tommie Hoban

The Watford player, who’s on loan at Aberdeen, has suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,438 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4502143
Tommie Hoban tangling with Jermain Defoe during Aberdeen's recent game against Rangers.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Tommie Hoban tangling with Jermain Defoe during Aberdeen's recent game against Rangers.
Tommie Hoban tangling with Jermain Defoe during Aberdeen's recent game against Rangers.
Image: Jeff Holmes

TOMMIE HOBAN’S WORST fears have been confirmed, after a scan revealed that the Irish defender tore his anterior cruciate knee ligament while playing for Aberdeen against St Mirren on Saturday.

Hoban, who caught his studs in the turf at Pittodrie, had to be stretchered off just before half-time in the 2-2 draw in the Scottish Premiership fixture.

Aberdeen confirmed today that the 25-year-old has suffered the same injury that ruled him out for entirety of last season with Premier League club Watford.

This setback is likely to spell the end of his time at Aberdeen, who he joined from Watford last summer on a loan deal that is due to expire at the end of the season.

An Aberdeen press release stated that Hoban will now undergo surgery, with the injury ruling him out for the remainder of the current campaign at a minimum. 

“Struggling to come to terms with what happened at the weekend and really can’t believe I’m in this position again, but the scan has shown I’ve unfortunately suffered another cruciate injury,” Hoban wrote on Instagram.

“It felt so good to be back… I wish the season had gone differently. I’ve no idea what the future holds at this point but I’d like to thank everyone at Aberdeen FC for all the support they’ve shown me the last few days, and thank you for all the messages of support I’ve received.” 

A former Ireland U21 captain, Hoban’s career has been ravaged by injuries. He damaged his shoulder in his league debut for Aberdeen in August, an issue from which he only recovered last month.

Hoban joined Watford at the age of 14. His current deal with the club runs out this summer.

