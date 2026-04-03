Dundalk overcome Shels to end 6-year wait for Tolka victory

Shelbourne 2

Dundalk 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

DUNDALK CAME OUT on top in a relentless end-to-end encounter to earn their first win at Tolka Park since 2020, as Shels search for a first home victory of the season rolls on.

Gbemi Arubi and Bobby Burns had the visitors in front before a second-half Reds resurgence through Zeno Ibsen Rossi and John Martin levelled proceedings. But with four minutes of normal time remaining, Eoin Kenny’s cross was bundled into his own net by Rossi, sending the travelling fans into raptures.

Ciaran Kilduff’s side have looked good upon their return to this level and had the carrot of leapfrogging the hosts in the league with a win. The Lilywhites responded immediately with Bobby Burns unleashing a thunderous 25-yard strike to sting Speel’s hands.

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The visitors were looking to spoil the party of the reopening of Drumcondra Stand, last used back in 2019 in a game against Limerick that saw opposing manager Kilduff come on as a late substitute for Shelbourne.

In the early stages, it was another former Red, Arubi, who reacted sharply to nod home from close range following a cleverly worked corner routine.

Just over 10 minutes later, Burns was at it again and, having given the Reds prior warning, the Northern Irishman stepped on from midfield and smashed home an unstoppable left-footed strike to double his side’s lead.

Following a frustrating and disappointing half, Shels boss Joey O’Brien called on his reinforcements, making a triple substitution at the break, with the changes impacting proceedings straight away.

Momentum was building, and the right side combination of Wood and Gannon combined to create a wonderfully finished volley by Rossi to halve the deficit.

Arubi then spurned a gilt-edged chance to restore the two-goal lead when he took advantage of Jack Henry-Francis’ poor control to race clear on goal before dragging his shot wide.

And The Town were made to pay moments later when Daniel Kelly raced clear on the break and squared beautifully to fellow ex-Dundalk man Martin to make it all square.

Having unloaded their bench, it looked like there was only one winner as the hosts poured forward.

But the visitors dug deep, put their bodies on the line and snatched a late winner when Eoin Kenny’s cross from the left wing came off the helpless Rossi and into his own goal to earn all three points for the visitors.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Sam Bone (James Norris, 46’), Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Kameron Ledwidge; Evan Caffrey (Sean Gannon, 46’), Jack Henry-Francis, Kerr McInroy, Mail Lundgren (Will Jarvis, 46’), Daniel Kelly (Rodrigo Freitas, 72’); Harry Wood, John Martin (Sean Boyd, 83’)

Subs not used: Conor Walsh, Ellis Chapman, JJ Lunney, Ali Coote

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; JR Wilson, Conor O’Keefe, Mayowa Animasahun, Tyreke Wilson: Declan McDaid (Eoin Kenny, 65’), Keith Buckley, Bobby Burns (Harvey Warren, 87’), Harry Groome (Shane Tracey, 79’), Daryl Horgan; Gbemi Arubi.

Related Reads Daniel Kelly strike sees Shels move fourth with win in Sligo Boos at the Brandywell as Derry let two-goal lead slip

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie, Sean Speight, Aaron Keogh, Shay Casey, Max Ferguson, TJ Molloy

Referee: Lucas Keating

First Division results: