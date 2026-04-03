Pierrot produces winner as Galway United battle to victory over Derry City

Galway United 2

Derry City 1

Paul Madden reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

FRANTZ PIERROT WAS the hero as Galway United battled to a 2-1 victory over Derry City in front of a full-house at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The Candystripes travelled to Galway without top scorer Michael Duffy along with brothers James and Patrick McClean, but almost took an early lead as a ball out left found Brandon Fleming who drilled a left-footed shot narrowly wide just 30 seconds in.

The Tribesmen gradually settled into the game and came close to an opener when top scorer Kris Twardek found acres of space on the right hand side, his cross finding Jimmy Keohane at the back post but the Galway captain’s effort was sent harmlessly over the bar.

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Frantz Pierrot fires Galway back in front!🟣 pic.twitter.com/R6lQLAon19 — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 3, 2026

The home crowd were screaming for a penalty on 14 minutes when Walsh went down in the area, referee Neil Doyle wavin away Galway’s claims before then awarding a free kick just outside the box after David Hurley was fouled. The Corkman struck a left-footed shot into the Derry wall which rebounded straight back to Hurley, who caught the ball beautifully on his right foot to fire home past Beach and put the home side in front.

Galway continued to press for a second but it was the Candystripes who finished the half strongest – two corners in quick succession saw Rob Slevin almost level the game against his former side, his header from a Fleming corner ricocheting off the Galway post before being cleared as the first half came to a close.

Derry kicked off the second half and again almost got off to a flyer, a free-kick won by James Clarke on the edge of the Galway area was sent high over the bar by Afolabi Akinyemi. The away side continued to mount pressure on the Galway defence, and were rewarded on 62 minutes when the ball fell into the path of James Clarke, who meandered past two defenders before driving a shot home to level the match at 1-1.

Galway reacted well and almost equalised immediately when substitute Ed McCarthy went through on goal only for his shot to be blocked by the onrushing Beach in goal. The home crowd grew louder and they didn’t have long to wait for their reward.

Substitutes Matty Wolfe and Frantz Pierrot linked up well on Galway’s right-hand side as the latter found space in the Derry box and rifled home to restore Galway’s lead and give John Caulfield’s side a crucial three points.

Galway Utd: E Watts, A Parker, L Devitt, G Facchineri, K Brouder, A Bolger, C Baratt (M Wolfe 63’), D Hurley, J Keohane (E McCarthy 63’), K Twardek (F Lomboto 79’), S Walsh (Pierrot 79’).

Derry City: E Beach, J Stott, A Bannon, R Slevin, B Cotter (C Barr 82’), B Fleming, J Olayinka, A O’Reilly, D Markey (C Winchester 58’), J Clarke, A Akinyemi (J Thomas 82’).

Referee: Neil Doyle

First Division Results: