Leinster name 14 Ireland internationals – plus Rieko Ioane – in stacked side to face Edinburgh

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen is leaving nothing to chance by naming a stacked starting XV for Sunday’s Champions Cup round of 16 meeting with Edinburgh.
The four-time European champions are 20-point favourites for Sunday’s Aviva Stadium knockout match against an Edinburgh side who have only won once away from home all season.
And Cullen has named no fewer than 14 Irish internationals, plus All Black Rieko Ioane, as they bid to set up a home quarter-final against either Harlequins or Sale.
Ryan Baird returns at lock for his first Leinster start in almost six months, while Hugo Keenan – who made a try scoring return from his own long injury lay-off against Glasgow a fortnight ago – starts at fullback once again.
Harry Byrne is once again handed the keys at out-half, with Ciarán Frawley providing cover from the bench.
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Meanwhile, Edinburgh are without captain Magnus Bradbury, who is ruled out with an ankle injury, as well as Scotland star Duhan van der Merwe, who is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during the Six Nations.
“We go to the Aviva Stadium with nothing to lose and everything to gain,” head coach Sean Everitt said.
“This is a group of players who believe in what they’re doing, and we’re going out there to have a real go at one of the best sides in Europe.”
Leinster Rugby
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jamie Osborne
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Harry Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Ryan Baird
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Robbie Henshaw
Edinburgh Rugby
15. Piers O’Conor
14. Darcy Graham
13. Matt Currie
12. James Lang
11. Malelili Satala
10. Ross Thompson
9. Charlie Shiel
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Ewan Ashman
3. D’arcy Rae
4. Marshall Sykes
5. Grant Gilchrist (capt)
6. Liam McConnell
7. Dylan Richardson
8. Ben Muncaster
Replacements:
16. Jerry Blyth-Lafferty
17. Boan Venter
18. Paul Hill
19. Glen Young
20. Freddy Douglas
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Mosese Tuipulotu
23. Jack Brown
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Leinster name 14 Ireland internationals – plus Rieko Ioane – in stacked side to face Edinburgh
LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen is leaving nothing to chance by naming a stacked starting XV for Sunday’s Champions Cup round of 16 meeting with Edinburgh.
The four-time European champions are 20-point favourites for Sunday’s Aviva Stadium knockout match against an Edinburgh side who have only won once away from home all season.
And Cullen has named no fewer than 14 Irish internationals, plus All Black Rieko Ioane, as they bid to set up a home quarter-final against either Harlequins or Sale.
Ryan Baird returns at lock for his first Leinster start in almost six months, while Hugo Keenan – who made a try scoring return from his own long injury lay-off against Glasgow a fortnight ago – starts at fullback once again.
Harry Byrne is once again handed the keys at out-half, with Ciarán Frawley providing cover from the bench.
Meanwhile, Edinburgh are without captain Magnus Bradbury, who is ruled out with an ankle injury, as well as Scotland star Duhan van der Merwe, who is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during the Six Nations.
“We go to the Aviva Stadium with nothing to lose and everything to gain,” head coach Sean Everitt said.
“This is a group of players who believe in what they’re doing, and we’re going out there to have a real go at one of the best sides in Europe.”
Leinster Rugby
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jamie Osborne
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Harry Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Ryan Baird
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (capt)
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Alex Usanov
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Brian Deeny
20. Max Deegan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Robbie Henshaw
Edinburgh Rugby
15. Piers O’Conor
14. Darcy Graham
13. Matt Currie
12. James Lang
11. Malelili Satala
10. Ross Thompson
9. Charlie Shiel
1. Pierre Schoeman
2. Ewan Ashman
3. D’arcy Rae
4. Marshall Sykes
5. Grant Gilchrist (capt)
6. Liam McConnell
7. Dylan Richardson
8. Ben Muncaster
Replacements:
16. Jerry Blyth-Lafferty
17. Boan Venter
18. Paul Hill
19. Glen Young
20. Freddy Douglas
21. Ben Vellacott
22. Mosese Tuipulotu
23. Jack Brown
Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).
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Champions Cup Leinster Rugby Team news Edinburgh