Leinster name 14 Ireland internationals – plus Rieko Ioane – in stacked side to face Edinburgh

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen is leaving nothing to chance by naming a stacked starting XV for Sunday’s Champions Cup round of 16 meeting with Edinburgh.

The four-time European champions are 20-point favourites for Sunday’s Aviva Stadium knockout match against an Edinburgh side who have only won once away from home all season.

And Cullen has named no fewer than 14 Irish internationals, plus All Black Rieko Ioane, as they bid to set up a home quarter-final against either Harlequins or Sale.

Ryan Baird returns at lock for his first Leinster start in almost six months, while Hugo Keenan – who made a try scoring return from his own long injury lay-off against Glasgow a fortnight ago – starts at fullback once again.

Harry Byrne is once again handed the keys at out-half, with Ciarán Frawley providing cover from the bench.

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Meanwhile, Edinburgh are without captain Magnus Bradbury, who is ruled out with an ankle injury, as well as Scotland star Duhan van der Merwe, who is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during the Six Nations.

“We go to the Aviva Stadium with nothing to lose and everything to gain,” head coach Sean Everitt said.

“This is a group of players who believe in what they’re doing, and we’re going out there to have a real go at one of the best sides in Europe.”

Leinster Rugby

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Ryan Baird

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (capt)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Alex Usanov

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Brian Deeny

20. Max Deegan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Robbie Henshaw

Edinburgh Rugby

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Darcy Graham

13. Matt Currie

12. James Lang

11. Malelili Satala

10. Ross Thompson

9. Charlie Shiel

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Ewan Ashman

3. D’arcy Rae

4. Marshall Sykes

5. Grant Gilchrist (capt)

6. Liam McConnell

7. Dylan Richardson

8. Ben Muncaster

Replacements:

16. Jerry Blyth-Lafferty

17. Boan Venter

18. Paul Hill

19. Glen Young

20. Freddy Douglas

21. Ben Vellacott

22. Mosese Tuipulotu

23. Jack Brown

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).