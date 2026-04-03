Millwall boost hopes of promotion, Irish trio on target in Championship

Updated at 22.29

Championship results on Friday:

Middlesbrough 1-2 Millwall

Birmingham 0-1 Blackburn

Charlton 1-2 Bristol City

Leicester 2-2 Preston

Norwich 1-1 Portsmouth

Oxford 1-1 Hull

QPR 2-1 Watford

Sheffield United 3-3 Swansea

Stoke 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom 2-2 Wrexham

Coventry 3-2 Derby County

JOSH COBURN SCORED a brace against his former club as Millwall claimed a victory over Championship promotion rivals Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

An energetic first half from the hosts saw skipper Dael Fry head them in front, but former Boro striker Coburn spearheaded the comeback for the Lions with two second-half goals.

Three points means Millwall now leapfrog Middlesbrough in the table, moving into second and the automatic promotion spots as the Teessiders drop into the play-off positions.

Boro’s bright start was rewarded in the 26th minute when Ireland midfielder Alan Browne curled a cross in towards the back post for an unmarked Fry to head into the bottom corner.

A surge of pressure from Millwall in an equaliser when Ivanovic hooked a corner into Coburn and his volley from the six-yard area hit Brynn, but the goalkeeper could not stop the ball from trickling over the line in the 58th minute.

Coburn had the final say in the 86th minute after latching onto Barry Bannan’s pass before dispatching a cool finish into the bottom corner.

Boro looked to snatch a late equaliser as successive crosses pinballed around the box at the death, but Millwall held on.

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In the late game, Jack Rudoni came off the bench to score twice as Championship leaders Coventry moved 11 points clear of second-placed Millwall with a 3-2 victory over Derby.

The midfielder had been out of action since February 28 but returned to devastating effect as Coventry made it eight wins in nine league outings.

Brentford loanee Frank Onyeka had earlier scored his first goal for the Sky Blues before Ben Brereton Diaz equalised before the break.

Rudoni then put the Sky Blues ahead before Brereton Diaz pegged Frank Lampard’s men back for a second time from the penalty spot.

But the talismanic midfielder swept home just three minutes later to end a thrilling Good Friday encounter at the CBS Arena.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚨GOAL! ANDREW MORAN HAVE EQUALISE



LEICESTER 1-1 PRESTON



pic.twitter.com/x21q8y7kYQ — LIVE GOALS (@FTLiveGoals) April 3, 2026

Elsewhere, Ireland international Andrew Moran scored his first goal in just his third start since joining Preston from Brighton in the January transfer window.

But the 22-year-old’s 38th-minute strike was not enough to secure three points, as the 15th-place Lilywhites had to settle for a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Adam Idah was key to Swansea rescuing a point on his first Championship appearance since 19 December after recently recovering from a long-term injury.

Introduced off the bench in the 70th minute, the Cork-born striker registered a goal and an assist to earn a 3-3 draw with Sheffield United.

Fellow Ireland international Tom Cannon had put the hosts 3-1 up, shortly after being brought on as a substitute.

In League One, David McGoldrick continued his remarkable run with a stoppage-time goal, earning Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

The ex-Ireland international now has 13 goals in his last 16 appearances, and 18 for the season in total.

Fresh from Ireland duty, Johnny Kenny scored his second goal since joining Bolton on loan from Celtic in January.

Ronan Curtis had opened the scoring for Plymouth Argyle before the ex-Shamrock Rovers striker’s effort instigated a 2-1 turnaround.

In League Two, a stoppage-time goal from Dubliner Ryan Graydon helped Salford City overcome Notts County 2-1.

Ex-Shelbourne youngster Luke Browne was on target for the visitors.

In the same division, 37-year-old Accrington Stanley stalwart Seamus Conneely scored the second goal in his side’s 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra.