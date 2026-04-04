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Cork's Séamus Harnedy. James Crombie/INPHO
Selections

Cork make three changes for league final as Limerick make one switch

Meanwhile, Shane O’Donnell is set to make his first start as Clare prepare to face Dublin in the Division 1B final.
7.40pm, 3 Apr 2026

LAST UPDATE | 4 Apr

THE CORK HURLERS have made three changes to their side for Sunday’s Division 1A final at the Gaelic Grounds [throw-in, 4pm], while their opponents Limerick have made one switch for the showdown.

Following their big win over Offaly, the defending league champions Cork have brought in Micheál Mullins at half-back in place of Mark Coleman. Mullins will line up with brothers Eoin and Robert Downey from his club Glen Rovers.

Meanwhile, Séamus Harnedy and William Buckley come into the Cork attack to replace Hugh O’Connor and Barry Walsh.

Limerick’s one change sees Mike Casey start at full-back in place of Darragh Langan.

Meanwhile, Darragh O’Donovan has been named among the substitutes after previously suffering a shoulder injury in Limerick’s win over Offaly earlier in the league. Peter Casey and Dan Morrissey also bring plenty of experience to the Limerick bench.

Clare and Dublin have also named their teams for the Division 1B final, which will be the curtain-raiser event at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday (throw-in, 1.45pm).

Shane O’Donnell is set to make his first start of the league as he prepares to join Shane Meehan and Mark Rodgers in the Clare full-forward line.

Tony Kelly has not been named in the matchday panel while Adam Hogan and David McInerney are also notable absentees.

Dublin have made two changes from their win over Carlow two weeks ago, with Conor Donohue and Diarmuid O’Dualaing starting ahead of Dónal Burke and Dara Purcell.

Star forward Burke is absent from the squad, having come off at half-time against Carlow, while Purcell is named on the bench.

The GAA this morning confirmed that the Limerick double-header is sold out, with a crowd of over 43,000 expected.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Micheál Mullins (Glen Rovers)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 

13. William Buckely (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs:

  • 16. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 18. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
  • 19. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
  • 20. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
  • 21. Brian Keating (Ballincollig)
  • 22. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)
  • 23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
  • 24. Pádraig Power (Blarney)
  • 25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
  • 26. Alan Walsh (Kanturk) 

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Subs:

  • 16. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
  • 17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
  • 18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)
  • 19. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Paul’s)
  • 20. Matthew Fitzgerald (Monaleen)
  • 21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West)
  • 22. Darragh Langan (Monaleen)
  • 23. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
  • 24. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)
  • 25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
  • 26. Paddy O’Donovan (Effin)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

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2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St. Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford), 7. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

8. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), 9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. David Reidy (Éire Óg), 12 David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)

13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs:

  • 16. Éamonn Foudy (Inagh/Kilnamona)
  • 17. John Conlon (Clonlara)
  • 18. Dylan McMahon (Clonlara)
  • 19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)
  • 20. Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara)
  • 21. Jack O’Neill (Clooney/Quin)
  • 22. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)
  • 23. Jack Kirwan (Parteen/Meelick)
  • 24. Daithí Lohan (Wolfe Tones)
  • 25. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)
  • 26. Senan Dunford (Tubber)

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 7. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 9. Conor Donohue (Erin’s Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s).

Subs:

  • 16. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 17. Paddy Dunleavy (Ballyboden St Endas)
  • 18. Conal Ó Riain (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 19. Seán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg)
  • 20. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis) 
  • 21. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)
  • 22. David Lucey (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 23. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 24. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
  • 25. Jack Meagher (Na Fianna)
  • 26. Conor Groarke (Cuala) 

- With reporting from Emma Duffy, updated 1pm Saturday with Dublin team news

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