In-form Connacht beat Sharks to reach Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Connacht 29

Sharks 12

John Fallon reports from Dexcom Stadium

CONNACHT ADVANCED TO the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup as they extended their winning run to six games with another accomplished display in front of a crowd of 6,197 at Dexcom Stadium.

A superb defence, which restricted the Sharks to just four penalties, saw Stuart Lancaster’s men advance to a last-eight meeting either away to Montpellier or at home to Perpignan next Saturday.

Sharks, having played with the wind and rain behind, led by 12-7 at the break, having enjoyed 67% in the opening half.

The Connacht defence was superb as the Durban side came at them in waves, constantly putting boot to ball but contesting the aerial challenges extremely well.

They hit the front with a sixth-minute penalty from outhalf Jean Smith, son of Glasgow head coach Franco, but then opted for the right corner with two easier kicks after that.

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And while the Sharks, with Springbok Eben Etzebeth back after his 12-week ban for gouging, won the lineouts, they couldn’t find a way through a defence, which made 117 tackles to 41 in the opening half, chalking a 94% success rate in execution.

That meant the Sharks couldn’t find a way through, and Smith opted for the posts after 21 minutes to extend the lead to 6-0.

Connacht made their first foray into the Sharks’ 22 count. Hooker Dave Heffernan made the hard yards initially down the right, quick feed across saw Bundee Aki step the tackle before feeding Shamus Hurley-Langton, and he put Chay Mullins away down the left to score his first try since he dotted down against the Sharks in the league in November.

Sam Gilbert, back from injury and coming into the game with a 88% success rate off the tee, landed a superb conversion from the left to edge Connacht 7-6 in front after 22 minutes.

Connacht spent most of the remainder of the half inside their own half, a 7-0 penalty count not helping their cause, but their line remained intact, and all the Sharks could muster were two more penalties from Smith to lead 12-7 at the break.

Connacht finally got a penalty when scrumhalf Matthew Devine was not released by Makazole Mapimpi, and a few phases and a penalty to the right corner ended with a try after several short bursts when Cathal Forde got in under the posts for his first try since the Challenge Cup quarter-final loss to Racing 92 a year ago.

Gilbert added the extras in front of the posts to push Connacht 14-12 in front.

A break from deep by Devine was the origin of the try, which pushed Connacht clear with Shamus Hurley-Langton finishing off another patient series of forays off a lineout to lead 19-12 after 55 minutes.

Forde then wrapped it up when Paul Boyle put him through the middle to again score under the posts. Gilbert converted and then added a penalty from the right to push the lead out to 29-12 with 13 minutes remaining, and they saw it home from there with ease as Lancaster’s maiden season gets better and better.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: C Forde (2), C Mullins, S Hurley-Langton. Cons: S Gilbert (3 from 4). Pen: Gilbert.

Sharks: Pens: J Smith (4 from 5).

Connacht: Sam Gilbert (John Devine 68); Shane Jennings, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Chay Mullins; Josh Ioane (Sean Naughton 18), Matthew Devine (Colm Reilly 67); Billy Bohan (Peter Dooley 53), Dave Heffernan (Dylan Tierney-Martin 56), Sam Illo (Finlay Bealham 53); Joe Joyce (Niall Murray 63), Darragh Murray; Josh Murphy (Paul Boyle 56), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Cian Prendergast (c).

Sharks: Hakeem Kunene (Siya Masuku 63); Edwill van der Merwe, Le-Roux Malan, Marnus Potgieter, Makazole Mapimpi; Jean Smith, Ross Braude (Ceano Everson 68); Ox Nche (Lee-Marvin Mazibuko 56), Eddie Swart (Ethan Bester 58), Vincent Koch (Mawande Mdanda 56); Eben Etzebeth (Corne Rahl 56), Deon Slabbert; Tino Mavesere (Vincent Tshituka 56), Jannes Potgieter, Nick Hatton (c).

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland).