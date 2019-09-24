This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 24 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Episode 6 of the Behind the Lines podcast - featuring Tommy Conlon - is available now

The author and Sunday Independent columnist is this week’s guest.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 240 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4821377
The Greatest features heavily in this week's show.
The Greatest features heavily in this week's show.
The Greatest features heavily in this week's show.

IT’S THAT TIME of the week – the sixth episode of Behind the Lines is available now, exclusively to The42 members. 

If you happen to be unaware of the show - each episode features a lengthy interview with one of the best sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and, you guessed it, sportswriting.

To get access to our back catalogue along with this week’s episode, become a member of The42 for €5 per month – or just €42 for a full year – by following this link.

If you listened to Episode Four, you’ll know we recently hit the road and took the show on tour to Limerick.We stopped off at Alan English‘s house, and then paid the necessary visit to Barack Obama Plaza, one of the few monuments to African-American emancipation to include a Papa John’s Pizza and a diesel forecourt. 

The third leg of the tour has been under wraps until now – Tommy Conlon also invited us into his home for a chat. 

You’ll likely know Tommy best from his long-running column in the Sunday Independent, where he has built a reputation as one of the most lyrical and evocative sportswriters around, while maintaining a healthy intolerance for bullshit.

His picks were really interesting, all by writers we haven’t heard of yet. We drilled down into what makes great writing, heard of Tommy’s writing process and also talked about sport generally. As exhilarating as watching the likes of Leo Messi and Roger Federer is – how much excellence do we actually need?

Or is sport better for its flawed heroes? 

Enjoy it, and if you want to get in touch with the show, email behindthelines@the42.ie.

 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie