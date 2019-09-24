Episode 6 of the Behind the Lines podcast - featuring Tommy Conlon - is available now

IT’S THAT TIME of the week – the sixth episode of Behind the Lines is available now, exclusively to The42 members.

If you happen to be unaware of the show - each episode features a lengthy interview with one of the best sports writers working in the English language. Each guest brings along a few of their favourite pieces as a way to discuss sport, writing and, you guessed it, sportswriting.

If you listened to Episode Four, you’ll know we recently hit the road and took the show on tour to Limerick.We stopped off at Alan English‘s house, and then paid the necessary visit to Barack Obama Plaza, one of the few monuments to African-American emancipation to include a Papa John’s Pizza and a diesel forecourt.

The third leg of the tour has been under wraps until now – Tommy Conlon also invited us into his home for a chat.

You’ll likely know Tommy best from his long-running column in the Sunday Independent, where he has built a reputation as one of the most lyrical and evocative sportswriters around, while maintaining a healthy intolerance for bullshit.

His picks were really interesting, all by writers we haven’t heard of yet. We drilled down into what makes great writing, heard of Tommy’s writing process and also talked about sport generally. As exhilarating as watching the likes of Leo Messi and Roger Federer is – how much excellence do we actually need?

Or is sport better for its flawed heroes?