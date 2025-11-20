'It's quite good that in Leinster, you're training against similar pictures'

TOMMY O’BRIEN FEELS he has a sense of what’s coming his way when he faces the Springboks for the first time on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has made a strong start to his international career with five tries in five games so far, but things will go up a notch as he makes his sixth consecutive start for Ireland this weekend.

The back-to-back world champions will pose the most demanding questions of Ireland, and O’Brien knows he will be in the firing line on the wing, with the kick battle set to be crucial.

“They obviously kick a lot, I think they’re averaging something like 36 kicks a game,” says O’Brien.

“So, it’s probably something that we’re expecting there to come after us early.

“A lot of work is being done on that and then obviously we just know that they’re very good chasers. [Cheslin] Kolbe and [Kurt-Lee] Arendse are very good at chasing the box kicks, so that’s something we’re doing a lot of work around.”

Those aerial contests will be essential for Ireland on Saturday, with their performance in that area against Australia last weekend giving them belief.

O’Brien was important with his kick-chasing work in that win over the Wallabies, while he delivered a smart grubber kick behind the defence at one stage, allowing James Lowe and Dan Sheehan to drive Max Jorgensen over his own line.

O’Brien has shown an aptitude for kicking on a few occasions in the last few seasons, most notably a spectacular, instinctive cross-kick assist for Dan Sheehan against Ulster last April.

Advertisement

Tommy O'Brien in Ireland camp this week. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“I think a kicking game in this day and age is so important,” says O’Brien.

“That grubber, yeah, I guess Lowey and Dan made it a good outcome. That’s something we talk about, in terms of, ‘Any kick is only as good as its chase.’ I saw Jorgensen being a little bit high, put it in behind and then wasn’t sure if it was a great option. Then Lowey and Dan made it the right option by driving him over the line.

“It’s just familiarity with some of the people and where you’re expecting them to be. That one last year against Ulster, I guess you just know Dan’s going to be hanging out in the wing looking for a try.”

Of course, Ireland are likely to be under far more intense pressure this weekend from the famed Springboks defence.

Jacques Nienaber, who previously drove the highly aggressive Boks defence, has been with Leinster since after the 2023 World Cup and though current South Africa defence coach Jerry Flannery has put his own imprint on things, O’Brien feels he has some idea of what’s coming.

“I guess there’s an air of familiarity from playing in Leinster and playing and training against the defence that South Africa do regularly,” he says.

“Jacques would have been the one implementing it, now obviously he hasn’t been there for a couple of years, there’s a few little tweaks but I think the basis of it is quite similar to what we do, so in that sense it’s quite good that year-round in Leinster you’re training against similar pictures to what we’re thinking we’re going to face this week.

“There’s obviously a lot of linespeed, a lot of pressure, guys are protecting their inside shoulders. It’s just about knowing how you’re going to beat that.”

Much of O’Brien’s role is about providing an athletic outlet in the wide channels, holding his width to chase and field kicks, as well as trying to finish when he gets a chance.

O'Brien has a good connection with Sam Prendergast. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

But O’Brien appreciates that Andy Farrell and Ireland expect more of their wings and he’s happy to put his hand up across the pitch.

“As I’ve grown as a player, I’ve kind of become a bit more aware and try to add that to my game,” he says.

“Growing up, I was a bit more of a centre so I would have always thought that I could be that kind of playmaker as well.

“So that’s probably why the evolution of a winger has helped me in that sense that it’s not just out and out finishing on the edges. You’ve got to be able to pop up in the middle of the park, be those kind of second playmakers and put people through holes as well.”

O’Brien will be looking to appear in all sorts of places against the Springboks on Saturday.

“Noel McNamara back in the day would always say to us that if you get two touches on the ball, someone’s going to score.

“And if you get three touches on the ball in a phase, you’re going to be the one that scores.

“So it’s just about working off your wing, trying to create the extra man and then if you can keep the ball alive, attacking against disorganised defences can lead to great rewards.”