Tonga continue preparations for World Cup opener against Ireland with 6-try defeat of Canada

HOSTS TONGA CROSSED crossed for six tries in a 36-12 romp over Canada on Tuesday to claim a second straight win over the Canucks in tune-ups for the Rugby World Cup.

Tonga face Ireland in their Pool B opener on 16 September in Nantes, with Andy Farrell’s side kicking-off their pool campaign a week earlier against Romania in Bordeaux.

Tonga hooker Sosefo Sakalia touched down after only five minutes to claim the first of his two first-half tries as the home side opened up a 26-0 lead at the break in Nuku’alofa.

Advertisement

Winger Kyren Taumoefolau touched down his second try just after the break before lock Vaea Fifita and flanker Samiuela Moli also barged over for Tonga.

The Canadians rallied in the second half as winger Isaac Olson touched down twice.

Canada also lost their first game 28-3 last Thursday against Tonga, who had George Moala sent off early in the second half for a dangerous tackle.

Tonga open their World Cup campaign against Ireland before taking on South Africa, Scotland and Romania in Pool B. Canada failed to qualify for the France 2023 tournament.

The double wins over Canada boost morale for Tonga, who lost all three Pacific Nations Cup games against Fiji, Japan and Samoa in the last month.

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!