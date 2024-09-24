'He's well able' - Munster back Butler to step up as Burns nurses shoulder injury

MUNSTER ARE CONFIDENT Tony Butler is ready to step up at out-half as the province prepare for Saturday’s URC trip to play Zebre.

Butler came off the bench and kicked two pressure conversions in the 35-33 defeat of Connacht last Saturday, having replaced Billy Burns after the former Ulster out-half suffered a shoulder AC joint injury.

Burns went for a scan on Monday and while forwards coach Andi Kyriacou says they are hopeful of having him available for this weekend’s game, Munster could be left light on options at out-half.

Jack Crowley is not due to be available until round three of the URC following his involvement with Ireland in South Africa over the summer, although Munster could seek special dispensation to bring the 24-year-old back into the team ahead of schedule.

Yet if Burns is not passed fit to play, Butler looks the leading candidate to start in Italy.

The 22-year-old recently moved up to a senior contact after making eight appearances for the province last season, including three starts. Uncapped academy 10 Dylan Hicks is another option, with Munster set to make a decision on Thursday.

“Yeah, loads of confidence (in Tony),” said Kyriacou.

“Look, we’ve got a fully integrated training model here and that exposes our younger players to the way we’re trying to play the game with that high speed and physicality that we get in training.

So he’s well able in terms of managing the gameplan and directing things from an attack point of view.

“We’re very confident, if there is an issue with Billy.

“We don’t know yet, we haven’t selected the team, we don’t do that until Thursday. But if it is the case that it’s Tony, then we’re fully behind him.”

Meanwhile, loosehead Dave Kilcoyne is on track to feature in the coming weeks after returning to full training.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since last December, with a shoulder injury ruling him out for the second half of last season before suffering a short-term ankle injury in preseason.

“He’s worked tirelessly with his rehab, and it’s great to see him back out on the field,” said Kyriacou.

“You miss his character when he’s not there. He’s a great man to have around, and he’s got a bit to do just in terms of sharpening the tools and getting back into those set-piece elements, and the timing of where he needs to be in phase-play, but he’s already making big strides since being back with the team.”