Tony McEntee to remain as Sligo manager for another two years

TONY MCENTEE WILL remain as manager of the Sligo footballers for another two years.
In a statement this evening, Sligo GAA says McEntee will be making changes to his backroom team ahead of what will be his fifth season in charge in 2025.
After a Covid-hit first year at the helm in 2021, McEntee guided Sligo to the latter stages of the Tailteann Cup in 2022 before helping the county win a Division 4 title in 2023 and reach the Connacht final later that year.
They almost pulled off a shock win over Galway in the Connacht semi-final this year and fell just short of a place in the Tailteann Cup final after an extra-time battle against eventual winners Down.
Barry Keenan was confirmed to continue as U20 hurling team manager for 2025. It will be Barry's third year in the role.— Sligo GAA (@sligogaa) September 19, 2024
