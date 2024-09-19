Advertisement
Staying Put

Tony McEntee to remain as Sligo manager for another two years

McEntee is heading for his fifth season in charge of the team.
7.22pm, 19 Sep 2024
TONY MCENTEE WILL remain as manager of the Sligo footballers for another two years.

In a statement this evening, Sligo GAA says McEntee will be making changes to his backroom team ahead of what will be his fifth season in charge in 2025.

After a Covid-hit first year at the helm in 2021, McEntee guided Sligo to the latter stages of the Tailteann Cup in 2022 before helping the county win a Division 4 title in 2023 and reach the Connacht final later that year.

They almost pulled off a shock win over Galway in the Connacht semi-final this year and fell just short of a place in the Tailteann Cup final after an extra-time battle against eventual winners Down.

Sinead Farrell
