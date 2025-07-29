The Top Ten moments of the 2025 All-Ireland football championship

THE RULES MAY have been changed, the format soon will be changed and we are still getting used to the new calendar. But the more things change, the more they remain the same as Sam Maguire will be wintering in Kerry.

Here, we pick out ten stand-out moments of the 2025 All-Ireland football championship.

1. The Importance of Being Idle (sort of)

By now, you’ll have seen the clip from a fan’s phone where Kerry are running down the clock before half-time. Eamonn Maguire trained his phone on David Clifford who was being closely marked by Donegal’s Brendan McCole as he drifted towards the Hogan Stand side.

At times, Clifford had his hands on his hips and looked vaguely disinterested. When the time was right, he threw in a dummy run, got across McCole’s body and accepted the hand pass from his brother Paudie to kick from the 45 metre line.

It put Kerry seven up at the break. It was, simply, The Moment.

2. Louth and Proud

It had been a long, long time since Croke Park was sold out for a Leinster final. Some years, it would almost have been questionable if Croke Park was even suitable for these deciders.

Not this year. With Louth and Meath through to the decider, interest in the game was as high as could be. In other sell-out games, usually the fan passion can be somewhat diluted. This hit different, as Louth took home their first provincial title since 1957.

Louth players Ciaran Byrne, Conor Grimes and daughter Izzy and Ryan Burns celebrate Leinster success. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. An Empire Crumbles

What really made that competition, of course, was the fact that Dublin were not there. Meath’s victory over the Dubs in Portaloise was another huge moment in the course of the season and created an unbelievable resurgence in interest among the Meath GAA population.

That day in Portlaoise was crowned by a sprinkling of two-pointers and the bravery of Eoghan Freyne with his two two-pointers and eleven points in total. Not to be outdone, full-back Sean Rafferty put in enormous hits all year that were highlight reel-worthy.

4. No Quit In Ciaran Moore

For a few glorious seconds, Mayo thought they had cracked it.

That disastrous opening round of the group stages had brought defeat to unfancied Cavan. They then went to Omagh and beat Tyrone and had Donegal in the final round in the neutral venue of Roscommon.

As the game went down the stretch they had their chance of a goal, but when Fergal Boland put them level at 0-18 each, they looked set to go into the preliminary quarter-finals on three points.

Some of the Donegal bench were roaring at goalkeeper Shaun Patton to kick the ball out as the hooter approached, but instead he launched it downfield. It ended up in the hands of the indefatigable Ciaran Moore.

Ciaran Moore kicks the winner against Mayo. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

He advanced, kicked the winner and knocked Mayo out. It was some year for Moore, who also kicked the goal late on against Armagh in the Ulster final.

5. Kerry Bring The Noise

There was something undeniable about Kerry this summer; they played like underdogs and they acted like them too. From David Clifford issuing a call to arms to the Kerry support to get up to Croke Park and cheer them on against Armagh – mindful of how he felt the support influenced their semi-final loss the year before – to the way he would pump his arms and let out some emotion when he and others scored.

The most notable element though, was Jack O’Connor having a cut at his critics in the wake of their win over Tyrone on 12 July. After the All-Ireland was secured, he assured reporters that none of it was fake, all of it was authentic. Those present that night knew it already.

6. Mayo Defiance In Omagh

When you look at where they were that evening, nothing felt in their favour. Mayo had lost the opening group stage game to Cavan. That week, their manager Kevin McStay took ill during a training session and would not appear on the line for Mayo before his unceremonious sacking by the county board.

Paddy Durcan greets fans in Omagh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

But they landed in Omagh with something to prove and in broiling heat, Paddy Durcan had a game for the ages as they downed the Red Hands.

7. Ballybofey Rocked

After an extra-time Ulster final win, Donegal looked infallible as they prepared for a homecoming of sorts with their group stage opener against Tyrone.

Malachy O’Rourke has a better record as manager against Jim McGuinness than anyone else. They attacked Donegal and Seanie O’Donnell helped himself to two goals. The game was still in the mix when Pete Teague and Michael Murphy had a fascinating game within the game under the kickouts. Up popped Peter Harte at the end with a spectacular two-pointer to seal the win.

8. And for Seconds…

He had already gotten off the mark in the All-Ireland with his first touch of the ball, a routine (for him) two-pointer. But David Clifford’s second score of the All-Ireland final was stupendous.

Running away from goal, on the wrong side of the pitch for a left foot shot, having to contort himself and still get enough power, while doing it all in the blink of an eye. It was supreme athleticism.

9. Cork take Kerry down the stretch

Back in April when the rain was coming down hard, nobody was sure who would end up lifting Sam Maguire. Many leaving Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the middle of that month would have cast doubts on Kerry’s capabilities.

Chris Óg Jones goals against Kerry. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

On Easter Saturday, Cork set about their own Easter Rising as they tore into Kerry after allowing them to slip into a seven point lead.

Chris Óg Jones’ goal put the home support on red alert and Ruairi Deane put them into the lead that they would surrender.

In the end it took a Joe O’Connor goal in extra-time to finally shake off the pesky Rebels.

10. Down Comeback

Another game that feels like another world away, but notable all the same for illustrating early on in the championship, just how much of a role momentum and two-pointers would come into play, along with the new rules around the kickout.

With eight minutes remaining, Fermanagh led by seven points. Daniel Guinness then hit a superb two-pointer and followed it with a goal.

All that was left was Ryan McEvoy to dance through and hit a final goal and secure the win for Conor Laverty’s men.

Jeopardy had arrived.

Ryan McEvoy wheels away after completing the Down comeback. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

