Hugo Lloris' 90th-minute penalty save denies Arsenal last-gasp North London Derby win

ARSENAL WERE DENIED a dramatic London derby victory on Saturday as Hugo Lloris saved a 90th-minute penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the death.

Aaron Ramsey’s first-half strike was cancelled out by Harry Kane’s penalty with 15 minutes remaining, with Unai Emery’s men missing from the spot after Aubameyang went down inside the area.

There was even later drama during a fraught final 10 minutes as Lucas Torreira was sent off.

More to follow…

