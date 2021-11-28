Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

Tottenham fans who travelled from Dallas for postponed game get Harry Kane offer

Ken and Brandi Saxton made it to Burnley before the Premier League game was called off.

By Press Association Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 11:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,580 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5614734
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the stadium today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the stadium today.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur leaves the stadium today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HARRY KANE has invited two United States-based Tottenham fans to be his guest at a game after they made a 31-hour journey to Burnley only for the fixture to be called off.

The Premier League contest at Turf Moor was postponed a little under an hour before kick-off due to heavy snow.

Attempts to clear the pitch began around 90 minutes before the scheduled 2pm kick-off but proved in vain, with snow coming down as quickly as it could be moved.

Ken and Brandi Saxton had detailed their journey from Dallas on social media and Kane quickly responded when he became aware of their exploits on Sunday evening.

The England star wrote: “Just been sent this tweet and absolutely gutted for you! For your commitment and to make up for the match being called off I’d like to invite you to a home game as my guest when you’re next in London.”

Kane’s offer unsurprisingly went down well and Brandi Saxton responded on Twitter: “Well the husband has officially gone viral and we’ve personally been invited to watch the Spurs by Harry Kane!!”

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie