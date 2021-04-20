BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Tottenham hand managerial reins to 29-year-old Mason for the rest of the season

The former Spurs midfielder takes charge on an interim basis following Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 4,234 Views 1 Comment
Ryan Mason playing for Tottenham in 2016.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE confirmed that Ryan Mason will be in charge of first-team affairs until the end of the season.

Mason’s tenure begins with a Premier League game at home to Southampton tomorrow, before attention shifts to Sunday’s meeting with Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The 29-year-old, who was capped once by England during his playing career, has been promoted on an interim basis from his role as head of academy player development.

He takes the reins temporarily following the sacking of Jose Mourinho yesterday. The former Spurs midfielder will joined by Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs as interim assistant head coaches and Michel Vorm as interim goalkeeping coach. Ledley King will continue in his role as first-team assistant. 

“We have great belief in this squad of talented players,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said. “We have a cup final and six Premier League games ahead of us and we shall now focus all our energies on achieving a strong finish to the season.”

Mason began his career at Tottenham, where he made 70 appearances. He was forced to retire in 2018 due to the effects of a head injury he sustained while playing for Hull City.

He’ll become the youngest person to manage in the Premier League.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

