Saracens set to for annual game at Spurs' new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host Mauricio Pochettino's side for the first time on Wednesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host Mauricio Pochettino's side for the first time on Wednesday night.

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP SIDE Saracens will play at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium annually for the next five years as part of a new partnership between the clubs.

Spurs have just finished work on their new home ground and will play their first game in the stadium on Wednesday night – welcoming London rivals, Crystal Palace.

Today, rugby outfit Saracens announced they will host a game in the 62,062-seater stadium every year for the next half decade.

“This agreement with Saracens further reinforces our aspiration to deliver a world-class multi-use venue in our home of Tottenham,” said Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy.

To attract one of world rugby’s biggest club sides will bring a new audience to the area, as well as help drive significant socio-economic benefits for businesses and local people, as we continue to underline our commitment to the regeneration of north Tottenham.

“We look forward to welcoming Saracens and their fans to Tottenham and delivering world class rugby matchday experiences, showcasing our new stadium and all the surrounding area has to offer.”

The new stadium includes a 17,500-seater single-tier home southern stand. Source: Ian Walton

The stadium is also set to host NFL games, which have graced Wembley Stadium in recent years – last featuring the Philidelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars in October 2018.

“As someone brought up at White Hart Lane, for me and Saracens it’s a really special opportunity for us to partner with our fellow north Londoners, with whom we share so many of our core values,” Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said of the new partnership.

Tottenham Hotspur have shown themselves to be true innovators in the development of their new stadium and I know you will all share in my excitement at the news that we will make their ground the home of our showpiece fixture.

“Not only this but they are, like us, a club who care massively about their community; who strive to create opportunities in their local area, and who have had such an impact on the young people they work with.

“The new stadium will dramatically impact the whole area.”

Tottenham's U18 side have already played in the new stadium. Source: Ian Walton

Spurs new homeground has already seen two games played in front of the club’s supporters.

The club’s U18 side ran out 3-1 winners over Southampton last week, while Robbie Keane and co took to the new pitch for a Tottenham legends game against Internazionale.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: