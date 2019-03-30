Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium

A CELEBRATION THAT lives long in the memory.

Robbie Keane rolled back the years this afternoon during a legends game between two of his former teams – Tottenham and Internazionale – at Spurs’ new stadium.

Ireland’s record goalscorer got himself on the scoresheet but couldn’t prevent a 5-4 defeat to the Italians – dubbed ‘Inter Forever’.

A cheeky dink over Julio Cesar on 16 minutes was perhaps the highlight of the afternoon, before the Ireland coach wheeled away in celebration in front of a packed stadium.

Houssine Kharja scored late to clinch the win for the visitiors, while former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov also got himself on the scoresheet.

You can watch the full match right here.

If the video doesn’t play, click here.

