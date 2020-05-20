This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tottenham investigating as Serge Aurier appears to breach lockdown rules again

The 27-year-old right-back posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing him getting a haircut.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 May 2020, 12:46 PM
https://the42.ie/5103640
Image: PA
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM ARE investigating after Serge Aurier appeared to break social distancing rules for a third time by getting a haircut in lockdown.

The 27-year-old right-back posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing off his new looks and tagging the stylist – barber Justin Carr – in his post.

“Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon,” Aurier wrote.

A Tottenham statement said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

Aurier has previously been forced to apologise twice for breaking lockdown rules, having posted a videos of himself running with a friend, and also training with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs were also criticised last month when manager Jose Mourinho was seen taking a training session in a north London park with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running together.

Prior to posting about his new haircut, Aurier had shared a short video of his return to training on Tuesday as players began solo sessions for the first time.

