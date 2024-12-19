Advertisement
More Stories
Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his goal. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeThriller

Extraordinary game sees Spurs edge Man United despite two Forster howlers

The Red Devils threatened a dramatic comeback from 3-0 down before Son Heung-min scored directly from a corner.
9.58pm, 19 Dec 2024
19

TOTTENHAM BEAT Man United 4-3 to advance to the Carabao Cup semi-finals this evening.

Dominic Solanke (2), Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski got the goals for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

More to follow

Author
View 19 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
19 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie