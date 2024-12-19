The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Extraordinary game sees Spurs edge Man United despite two Forster howlers
TOTTENHAM BEAT Man United 4-3 to advance to the Carabao Cup semi-finals this evening.
Dominic Solanke (2), Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski got the goals for Ange Postecoglou’s side.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
carabao cup Dejan Kulusevski Dominic Solanke Soccer Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Thriller