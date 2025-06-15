Tottenham complete permanent signing of Mathys Tel on six-year deal

TOTTENHAM HAVE COMPLETED the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a six-year deal.

The 20-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan from the Bundesliga champions and scored three goals in 20 appearances.

The loan included an option for Spurs to make the deal permanent for £45.8million, however the PA news agency understands the club successfully negotiated the fee down to £29.8m.

Having moved to Bayern from Rennes in 2022 he initially enjoyed a significant role, playing 69 times during his first two seasons before falling out of favour when Vincent Kompany was appointed a year ago.

He made only eight league appearances during the first half of last season before being loaned to Spurs – whom he initially turned down before an abrupt change of heart late in the January transfer window.

The club finished 17th in the Premier League, their lowest-ever finish, but qualified for the Champions League courtesy of their 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Tel, who was an unused substitute in the final in Bilbao, is currently representing France at the under-21 European Championships in Slovakia alongside team-mate Wilson Odobert, and scored his team’s opening goal of the tournament, a penalty in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Georgia.

Bayern’s director of football Max Eberl said: “Mathys Tel came to FC Bayern as a very young player and took his first steps into top-level international football here.

“He was a popular figure in our team, always giving his all for the club and the team. It has become clear that the move to Tottenham was the right one for his development.”