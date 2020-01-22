This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Tottenham target pulls out of Real Sociedad squad

Spurs are reportedly close to signing 28-year-old striker Willian Jose.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 7:55 PM
Willian Jose of Real Sociedad (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL SOCIEDAD STRIKER Willian Jose withdrew from the squad to face Espanyol on Wednesday amid speculation he is close to joining Tottenham.

Willian Jose has been key to la Real’s strong first half of the season in La Liga but asked the club to be removed from the squad to face Espanyol in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey.

“Last minute change to the squad: Lobete (number 35) comes in instead of Willian Jose. The forward has asked the club to be left out until his situation is clarified,” read a message posted on Real Sociedad’s official Twitter account.

AS and Marca had both reported on Wednesday afternoon that only the final details of the transfer were still to be agreed between the Spanish side and Spurs.

The 28-year-old’s contract, which he signed in 2018, contains a €70-million release clause but it is unlikely Tottenham would pay the full amount.

Willian Jose has scored eight goals in 22 games this season. The Brazilian would be tasked with filling the void at Spurs left by the injured Harry Kane.

© – AFP, 2020

