La Rochelle boss Ronan O'Gara
La Rochelle dominate Toulon to set up Top 14 semi-final with Toulouse

Ronan O’Gara’s side earned just their second away win of the season in more comprehensive fashion than the final score suggested.
10.43pm, 15 Jun 2024
LA ROCHELLE CLAIMED just their second away win of the season on Saturday, running in four tries to defeat Toulon 34-29 and set up a French Top 14 semi-final against Toulouse.

Toulon, playing in the post-season for the first time since 2018, were indebted to full-back Melvyn Jaminet’s kicking accuracy for all of their 15 points in the first half.

However, they were trailing 24-15 by that stage with out-half Antoine Hastoy, winger Dillyn Leyds and centre Jules Favre all scoring tries as Ronan O’Gara’s side opened a nine-point lead.

After the interval, penalties and errors proved costly for Toulon and they quickly conceded a fourth try when flanker Oscar Jegou crossed.

Hastoy kicked his fourth conversion as La Rochelle stretched their advantage to 31-15.

La Rochelle forwards Will Skelton and Judicael Cancoriet were both yellow-carded in the last 10 minutes.

Toulon were awarded a penalty try before English hooker Jack Singleton put some gloss on a deceptive final score with a try with the last move of the game.

On Sunday, Bordeaux-Begles face Racing 92 in the second play-off with the winners to tackle Stade Francais for a place in the final.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
