La Rochelle dominate Toulon to set up Top 14 semi-final with Toulouse

LA ROCHELLE CLAIMED just their second away win of the season on Saturday, running in four tries to defeat Toulon 34-29 and set up a French Top 14 semi-final against Toulouse.

Toulon, playing in the post-season for the first time since 2018, were indebted to full-back Melvyn Jaminet’s kicking accuracy for all of their 15 points in the first half.

Advertisement

However, they were trailing 24-15 by that stage with out-half Antoine Hastoy, winger Dillyn Leyds and centre Jules Favre all scoring tries as Ronan O’Gara’s side opened a nine-point lead.

After the interval, penalties and errors proved costly for Toulon and they quickly conceded a fourth try when flanker Oscar Jegou crossed.

Hastoy kicked his fourth conversion as La Rochelle stretched their advantage to 31-15.

La Rochelle forwards Will Skelton and Judicael Cancoriet were both yellow-carded in the last 10 minutes.

Toulon were awarded a penalty try before English hooker Jack Singleton put some gloss on a deceptive final score with a try with the last move of the game.

On Sunday, Bordeaux-Begles face Racing 92 in the second play-off with the winners to tackle Stade Francais for a place in the final.

– © AFP 2024