France star Dupont makes winning return with Toulouse after eight-months out with knee injury

Toulouse – 48

Racing 92 – 24

FRANCE STAR ANTOINE Dupont made a triumphant return to rugby after eight-months out injured as Toulouse cruised to a 48-24 victory over Racing 92 on Saturday to move five points clear in the French Top 14.

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medallist in Rugby sevens came on as a replacement 10 minutes into the second half at the Ernest Wallon stadium for his first appearance since rupturing a cruciate knee ligament playing for France against Ireland in the Six Nations in March.

He was quickly back to his brilliant best, charging into the Racing 22 with a quickly-taken tap-penalty before chipping over a flat defence for Matthis Lebel to score his second try in the corner.

Toulouse were well in control when Dupont replaced starting scrum-half Paul Graou just after the hosts had stretched their lead to 22-3.

Racing hooker Janick Tarrit had been red-carded on the stroke of half-time for a headbutt to the chest of flanker Efrain Elias with the score at 8-3 in a tight first period.

Argentine back-row forward Elias powered over for Toulouse’s second try moments later.

Racing also picked up two yellow cards and played almost 20 minutes with 13 players and Toulouse ran riot in the second half.

The bonus-point victory ensured that Toulouse will finish the weekend top of the league even after Pau’s clash with La Rochelle on Sunday.

Advertisement

Antoine Dupont is BACK! 🇫🇷



The Toulouse star makes his return to the pitch after eight months out injured 👏 pic.twitter.com/PnBCoJXtOu — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 29, 2025

Mathieu Smaili and Mathis Ferte each scored two tries as Toulon climbed back to second with a 54-28 thumping of Montauban.

Toulon ran in eight tries from six different scorers as Montauban’s away-day blues continued.

They have conceded an average of almost 60 points across their six away matches this season.

They did at least score four tries of their own, but three of those came with the game long over.

“Conceding 28 points like that bothers me,” complained Toulon’s head coach Pierre Mignoni.

Winger Lucas Tauzin scored a winning try after the final buzzer as Clermont snatched a 36-32 victory over Stade Francais from the jaws of defeat.

It came minutes after Stade fly-half Louis Carbonel seemed to have given the visitors victory with a penalty to edge them ahead 32-29 with the clock ticking down.

“It wasn’t a perfect match but we won and that’s the most important thing tonight,” said Clermont head coach Christophe Urios.

Leo Barre scored two tries as Stade hit back from a 17-3 deficit just before half-time.

But with scrum-half Baptiste Jauneau also scoring two tries and New Zealander Harry Plummer kicking 16 points for the hosts, Clermont did just enough to sneak a victory.

Montpellier edged Bordeaux-Begles 28-24 in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Fijian wing Salesi Rayasi gave Bordeaux an early lead but tries from Mael Moustin, South African Ricky Riccitelli and Lenni Nouchi put the hosts in control at 21-10 with 20 minutes to play.

A Maxime Lamothe try and a second from Rayasi gave Bordeaux the lead before a second Nouchi score, converted by Argentinian Hugo Miotti secured victory for Montpellier.

Joris Segonds kicked 17 points as Bayonne held on to beat Lyon 22-20 to keep pace with the leading pack in fifth.

Rock-bottom Perpignan missed the chance to pick up only their second point of the season as they lost a turgid arm-wrestle at Castres 23-7 despite opening the scoring. Pierre Popelin kicked 11 of the hosts’ points.

– © AFP 2025