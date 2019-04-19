Dupont starts at 10 as Toulouse reshuffle backline for last-four clash with Leinster

Antoine Dupont operating at scrum-half during Toulouse's last visit to Dublin.

Antoine Dupont operating at scrum-half during Toulouse's last visit to Dublin.

TOULOUSE WILL FIELD a different-looking backline to the one which overcame Racing in the quarter-finals when they line out against Leinster in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-four clash (3:15pm, Virgin Media and BT Sport).

The versatile Antoine Dupont, who started at scrum-half in Paris in the last round but line out at 10 against Clermont at the weekend, will remain at out-half for the Frenchmen’s visit to Dublin.

Thomas Ramos starts at fullback with South African flier Cheslin Kolbe, who occupied the 15 shirt against Racing, moving out wide. Yoann Huget starts on the opposite wing with fellow veteran Maxime Médard dropping to the bench.

Former Connacht centre Pita Akhi comes in at 12 in place of young gun Romain Ntamack, and he’ll be partnered at 13 by Sofiane Guitoune, the only back to remain in the same starting position as during that sensational 14-man win over the Parisians.

Clément Castets comes in for Cyril Baille at prop while Joe Tekori replaces Francois Cros at seven. As he did at La Défense Arena, Jerome Kaino captains the side from eight.

Toulouse

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Yoann Huget

13. Sofiane Guitoune

12. Pita Ahki

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Antoine Dupont

9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Clément Castets

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Charlie Faumuina

4. Richie Arnold

5. Richie Gray

6. Rynhardt Elstadt

7. Joe Tekori

8. Jerome Kaino (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Guillaume Marchand

17. Cyril Baille

18. Maks Van Dyk

19. Selevasio Tolofua

20. Piula Faasalele

21. Francois Cros

22. Romain Ntamack

23. Maxime Médard

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: