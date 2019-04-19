This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dupont starts at 10 as Toulouse reshuffle backline for last-four clash with Leinster

Sofiane Guitoune is the only back to remain in the same jersey from that sensational win in Paris.

By Gavan Casey Friday 19 Apr 2019, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,422 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599915
Antoine Dupont operating at scrum-half during Toulouse's last visit to Dublin.
Image: Paul Walsh
Antoine Dupont operating at scrum-half during Toulouse's last visit to Dublin.
Antoine Dupont operating at scrum-half during Toulouse's last visit to Dublin.
Image: Paul Walsh

TOULOUSE WILL FIELD a different-looking backline to the one which overcame Racing in the quarter-finals when they line out against Leinster in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup last-four clash (3:15pm, Virgin Media and BT Sport).

The versatile Antoine Dupont, who started at scrum-half in Paris in the last round but line out at 10 against Clermont at the weekend, will remain at out-half for the Frenchmen’s visit to Dublin.

Thomas Ramos starts at fullback with South African flier Cheslin Kolbe, who occupied the 15 shirt against Racing, moving out wide. Yoann Huget starts on the opposite wing with fellow veteran Maxime Médard dropping to the bench.

Former Connacht centre Pita Akhi comes in at 12 in place of young gun Romain Ntamack, and he’ll be partnered at 13 by Sofiane Guitoune, the only back to remain in the same starting position as during that sensational 14-man win over the Parisians.

Clément Castets comes in for Cyril Baille at prop while Joe Tekori replaces Francois Cros at seven. As he did at La Défense Arena, Jerome Kaino captains the side from eight.

Toulouse

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Yoann Huget
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Pita Ahki
11. Cheslin Kolbe
10. Antoine Dupont
9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Clément Castets
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Richie Arnold
5. Richie Gray
6. Rynhardt Elstadt
7. Joe Tekori
8. Jerome Kaino (Captain)

Replacements:

16. Guillaume Marchand
17. Cyril Baille
18. Maks Van Dyk
19. Selevasio Tolofua
20. Piula Faasalele
21. Francois Cros
22. Romain Ntamack
23. Maxime Médard

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Here’s Johnny! Sexton returns for Leinster’s Easter Sunday European showdown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie