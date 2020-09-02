Bennett becomes first Irishman in 31 years to wear green jersey at Tour de France

A good week gets better for @JumboVismaRoad!@WoutvanAert wins Stage 5 as @Sammmy_Be becomes the first Irishman to wear the Tour de France green jersey since @SeanKellyCC in 1989! 🇮🇪



🇫🇷 #TDF2020 LIVE

📺 Eurosport 1

— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) September 2, 2020

SAM BENNETT HAS become the first Irishman to wear the green jersey at the Tour de France since Sean Kelly in 1989.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider had a third-place finish in today’s fifth stage, with Belgium’s Wout van Aert first across the line after 183km of racing, which ended in the south-eastern town of Privas.

Britain’s Adam Yates takes the leader’s yellow jersey after Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe was hit with a time penalty.

Sam Bennett



The man from the Emerald Isle is in green



"C'est spécial pour moi d'être le troisième irlandais à porter le maillot vert. Je vais tout faire pour le garder." — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) September 2, 2020

More to follow

