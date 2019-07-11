This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
6 of the best for Liverpool as Marseille beaten by Accrington

Rhian Brewster netted a double in a comprehensive win against Tranmere Rovers.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 11:57 PM
Rhian Brewster and James Milner
LIVERPOOL BEGAN THEIR pre-season preparations with 6-0 thrashing of over-matched Merseyside neighbours Tranmere Rovers.

Champions League final goalscorer Divock Origi was among those to find the net as England youth international Rhian Brewster hit a brace.

James Milner turned in an influential first-half performance in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana.

Brewster was the provider in the sixth minute, laying on Nathaniel Clyne to slam into the top corner on his first appearance in a Reds shirt since spending the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth.

Harry Wilson turned Milner’s cross back across goal for Brewster to open his account and the striker doubled his tally on the stroke of half-time when Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies could only parry Milner’s shot.

Jones swept in Ben Woodburn’s 53rd-minute cross at the back post before Origi’s sublime first touch allowed him to beat Davies with ease.

Bobby Duncan’s close-range finish completed the scoring at Prenton Park before proceedings bizarrely ended with a pitch invasion at full-time.

Tranmere’s League One counterparts Accrington Stanley fared somewhat better in a friendly of their own against a European giant, beating Marseille 2-1.

France international Florian Thauvin pulled one back for Andre Villas-Boas’ side, who went down to Sean McConville’s header and Offrande Zanzala’s penalty before half-time.

