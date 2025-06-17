McIlroy and Lowry learn fate as tee times confirmed for Travelers Championship

TEE TIMES HAVE been confirmed for the Travelers Championship, the latest signature event on the PGA Tour.

TPC River Highlands in Connecticut hosts this weekend’s action.

Rory McIlroy plays at 3.35pm (Irish time) on Thursday, with Keegan Bradley, this year’s US Ryder Cup captain, and at 6.45pm on Friday.

Shane Lowry is off at 6.05pm in the first round with Denny McCarthy, and at 2.55pm on Friday

Other notable pairings include last Sunday’s US Open champion JJ Spaun and world number one Scottie Scheffler; world number three and four Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa; and Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland, who finished second and third respectively at the US Open in Oakmont.

McIlroy says he has got his mojo back with the driver after a tough week at the US Open.

McIlroy’s Masters hangover continued as he battled to make the cut at a punishing Oakmont course before eventually finishing tied for 19th. He played his best golf of the week during Sunday’s final round, where his three-under-par 67 was the joint best round of the day.

McIlroy’s driver was ruled ‘non-conforming’ ahead of last month’s PGA Championship before he missed the cut at the Canadian Open after misfiring from the tee. But the Holywood man believes that was the most positive part of his game at Oakmont.

“I feel like I’ve driven the ball well all week. After the way I drove it on Sunday, I’d say I finished in the top five in strokes gained off the tee,” he said.

“Really encouraged with the driver and how I drove it as well. It’s not necessarily the driver, it’s more me and sort of where my swing was.

“I feel like I got a really good feeling in my swing with the driver, which was great. Hopefully I can continue that on into next week.”

McIlroy will play the Travelers Championship before heading to back to the United Kingdom for a break before the Scottish Open and the Open.

“I’m looking forward to just getting back in general,” he said. “Obviously I’ve got one more week over here. Play Hartford next week. We’ve got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish and then obviously The Open at Portrush.”

Lowry, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after missing the US Open cut.

- Additional reporting from Press Association