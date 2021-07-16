Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 16 July 2021
Advertisement

Local lad Lynch the hero as Treaty United's fairytale First Division campaign continues

The Limerick side beat UCD 2-1 at Markets Fields, while elsewhere, leaders Shelbourne saw off Athlone Town.

By Andrew Cunneen Friday 16 Jul 2021, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,857 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5498029

Treaty United 2

UCD 1

LOCAL BOY JACK Lynch’s double ensured his hometown club’s fairytale SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign continued as they overcame UCD on a 2-1 scoreline at the Markets Field.

Clearly the better side on the night, the hosts netted in each half to cancel out a Colm Whelan equaliser in the opening minutes of the second period.

UCD lined out in a back three, with Dara Keane in behind a front two; hoping to take advantage of the out-of-position Mark Walsh who was replacing the injured Sean Guerins at centre half.

But he found limited success as the link-man because he opted to try and challenge Anto O’Donnell instead.

Treaty United started the game with more possession than they’d have been accustomed to – with UCD clearly keen on capitalising on bad touches rather than over-committing in forward areas.

However the poor touches weren’t forthcoming and the Students appeared quite toothless in an opening 45 that produced a scoreline that accurately reflected how it played out.

Treaty’s build-up was structured but it was through a bit of instinctive play from the Ludden/Lynch tandem that opened the scoring again.

The former picked up possession well over 40 yards from goal and instead of recycling the ball, he opted to aim for the near post. Before the main stand could complain, the ball was in the net through the captain.

Lynch gambled, remained onside and glanced his header across the near post with Healy struggling to make firm contact as the ball trickled into the corner.

But for all their erratic nature benefits them at times, Treaty’s downfall generally seems to rest with them as well.

marc-ludden Marc Ludden (file pic). Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

And that was the case just minutes into the second half when a hopeful ball down the line appeared to be going wide and beyond the reach of Liam Kerrigan, but Callum McNamara hauled him to the ground and gave up a spot-kick.

Colm Whelan sent Tadhg Ryan the wrong way to equalise.

But that parity would last all of three minutes when a move carried out with the urgency rarely shown by the visitors saw Jack Lynch double his tally on the night.

Play was spread swiftly towards Matt Keane who took a touch on the right flank before glancing a cross to the back post for his captain to tap-in.

The game played out with nothing other than questionable refereeing decisions – but that was enough for the home side to move back into a share of second spot and cautious optimism of a playoff spot turning into cautious expectation on Shannonside.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Fleming, Mark Walsh, Anto O’Donnell, Marc Ludden; Joe Collins (Clyde O’Connell, 63), Jack Lynch (Sean McSweeney, 68), Callum McNamara (Ed McCarthy, 63); Matt Keane, Kieran Hanlon (Matt McKevitt, 68), Willie Armshaw (Stephen Cristopher, 45).

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Jack Keaney, Sam Todd, Evan Osam; Harvey O’Brien (Adam Lennon, 61), Sean Brennan (Adam Verdon, 59), Paul Doyle, Mark Dignam (Ciaran Behan, 76); Dara Keane (Euan Caffrey, 76); Liam Kerrigan, Colm Whelan (Danu Kinsella Bishop, 76).

Referee: Alan Patchell.

******************

Elsewhere tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, leaders Shelbourne enjoyed a 3-1 away win at Athlone Town, and Wexford and Cork City, and Bray Wanderers and Galway United both drew 0-0.

Screenshot 2021-07-16 at 22.15.59 Source: The42 scorecentre.

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Cunneen
@Cunneen92
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie