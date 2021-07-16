Local lad Lynch the hero as Treaty United's fairytale First Division campaign continues

Treaty United 2

UCD 1

LOCAL BOY JACK Lynch’s double ensured his hometown club’s fairytale SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign continued as they overcame UCD on a 2-1 scoreline at the Markets Field.

Clearly the better side on the night, the hosts netted in each half to cancel out a Colm Whelan equaliser in the opening minutes of the second period.

UCD lined out in a back three, with Dara Keane in behind a front two; hoping to take advantage of the out-of-position Mark Walsh who was replacing the injured Sean Guerins at centre half.

But he found limited success as the link-man because he opted to try and challenge Anto O’Donnell instead.

Treaty United started the game with more possession than they’d have been accustomed to – with UCD clearly keen on capitalising on bad touches rather than over-committing in forward areas.

However the poor touches weren’t forthcoming and the Students appeared quite toothless in an opening 45 that produced a scoreline that accurately reflected how it played out.

Treaty’s build-up was structured but it was through a bit of instinctive play from the Ludden/Lynch tandem that opened the scoring again.

The former picked up possession well over 40 yards from goal and instead of recycling the ball, he opted to aim for the near post. Before the main stand could complain, the ball was in the net through the captain.

Lynch gambled, remained onside and glanced his header across the near post with Healy struggling to make firm contact as the ball trickled into the corner.

But for all their erratic nature benefits them at times, Treaty’s downfall generally seems to rest with them as well.

Marc Ludden (file pic). Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

And that was the case just minutes into the second half when a hopeful ball down the line appeared to be going wide and beyond the reach of Liam Kerrigan, but Callum McNamara hauled him to the ground and gave up a spot-kick.

Colm Whelan sent Tadhg Ryan the wrong way to equalise.

But that parity would last all of three minutes when a move carried out with the urgency rarely shown by the visitors saw Jack Lynch double his tally on the night.

Play was spread swiftly towards Matt Keane who took a touch on the right flank before glancing a cross to the back post for his captain to tap-in.

The game played out with nothing other than questionable refereeing decisions – but that was enough for the home side to move back into a share of second spot and cautious optimism of a playoff spot turning into cautious expectation on Shannonside.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Fleming, Mark Walsh, Anto O’Donnell, Marc Ludden; Joe Collins (Clyde O’Connell, 63), Jack Lynch (Sean McSweeney, 68), Callum McNamara (Ed McCarthy, 63); Matt Keane, Kieran Hanlon (Matt McKevitt, 68), Willie Armshaw (Stephen Cristopher, 45).

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Jack Keaney, Sam Todd, Evan Osam; Harvey O’Brien (Adam Lennon, 61), Sean Brennan (Adam Verdon, 59), Paul Doyle, Mark Dignam (Ciaran Behan, 76); Dara Keane (Euan Caffrey, 76); Liam Kerrigan, Colm Whelan (Danu Kinsella Bishop, 76).

Referee: Alan Patchell.

******************

Elsewhere tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, leaders Shelbourne enjoyed a 3-1 away win at Athlone Town, and Wexford and Cork City, and Bray Wanderers and Galway United both drew 0-0.

Source: The42 scorecentre.