Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold facing extended spell out with ankle injury

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER TRENT Alexander-Arnold is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury but head coach Arne Slot insists he will be back before the end of the season.
The 26-year-old was injured in the second half of the Champions League exit to Paris St Germain on Tuesday and his absence leaves Slot without a recognised right-back for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final as Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are still recovering from injuries.
“Trent is not available. He will not be there at the final,” said Slot.
“But he is still to be assessed for how long it will take but we do expect him back before the end of the season.”
Alexander-Arnold had already been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.
