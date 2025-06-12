Advertisement
More Stories
The long goodbye: Trent is now a Madridista. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeNew pastures

Alexander-Arnold has 'big responsibility' after Real Madrid switch

Former Liverpool player vows to ‘win a lot of titles and be a champion’ with
12.58pm, 12 Jun 2025
4

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD said at his Real Madrid presentation Thursday he feels a “big responsibility” to deliver for his new club.

The right-back, who signed from Liverpool for a fee to speed up his arrival ahead of the Club World Cup, surprised as he gave a short speech in Spanish.

“Signing for a club like Real Madrid does not happen every day. It’s a dream come true,” Alexander-Arnold told reporters.

“I am very happy and proud to be here. I’m really looking forward to showing Madrid fans my game, but I’m conscious that playing for Real Madrid is a big responsibility, but I’m ready to give everything.”

Liverpool academy graduate Alexander-Arnold, whose contract at Anfield was expiring this summer, signed on a deal until 2031.

He joins former Liverpool midfielder and new Madrid coach Xabi Alonso’s project after winning a second Premier League title with Arne Slot’s Reds.

Alexander-Arnold said he is hoping to “win a lot of titles and be a champion” with the record 15-time European Cup winners.

The 26-year-old England international could make his Madrid debut against Al-Hilal on June 18 in Miami in their Club World Cup opener.

Alexander-Arnold will wear the number 12 shirt at Madrid, with ‘Trent’ on the back rather than his surname.

Madrid, who also signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, failed to win a major trophy this season under Alonso’s predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.

©AFP

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie