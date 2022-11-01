Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
16-year-old Derry starlet bags brace for Liverpool in Uefa Youth League

Ireland underage international Trent Kone-Doherty scored against Napoli today.

16-YEAR-OLD Derry starlet Trent Kone-Doherty has again scored for Liverpool in the Uefa Youth League.

Last week, he was on target in a 3-1 defeat to Ajax in Amsterdam, and today, he bagged a brace against Napoli at Liverpool’s Academy Ground.

The Ireland underage international again starred on the left wing for the Reds — with his goals coming in three second-half minutes — as they guaranteed top spot in their group and sealed progression to the round of 16.

trent-kone-doherty File pic of Kone-Doherty at Derry City in March. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Kone-Doherty is highly-regarded in Irish underage circles and originally joined Liverpool’s academy from Derry City in July.     

Today’s incredible exploits continue his prolific scoring run.

Elsewhere in the Uefa Youth League today, Kevin Zefi started for Inter Milan against Bayern Munich.

He came off after 65 minutes. Bayern lead 1-0.

