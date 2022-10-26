16-year-old Derry starlet on target for Liverpool in Uefa Youth League

Trent Kone-Doherty! 🇮🇪— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 26, 2022
The 16-year-old from Derry pulls one back for Liverpool in Amsterdam! 🔴
16-YEAR-OLD Derry native Trent Kone-Doherty was on target for Liverpool in the Uefa Youth League today.
The Reds trailed Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam before the youngster was in the right place to head home from close range and reduce the deficit, after a deflected cross fell kindly for him.
The Ireland underage international started on the left wing for Liverpool, but his goal could not inspire a turnaround, as the visitors were ultimately beaten 3-1 by their Dutch opponents.
Having won all their matches up to now, Liverpool are still in a strong position to reach the round of 16 — a point in their final game against Napoli will guarantee them top spot in the group.
Kone-Doherty is highly regarded in Irish underage circles and originally joined Liverpool’s academy from Derry City in July 2022.
