16-year-old Derry starlet on target for Liverpool in Uefa Youth League

16-YEAR-OLD Derry native Trent Kone-Doherty was on target for Liverpool in the Uefa Youth League today.

The Reds trailed Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam before the youngster was in the right place to head home from close range and reduce the deficit, after a deflected cross fell kindly for him.

The Ireland underage international started on the left wing for Liverpool, but his goal could not inspire a turnaround, as the visitors were ultimately beaten 3-1 by their Dutch opponents.

Having won all their matches up to now, Liverpool are still in a strong position to reach the round of 16 — a point in their final game against Napoli will guarantee them top spot in the group.

Kone-Doherty is highly regarded in Irish underage circles and originally joined Liverpool’s academy from Derry City in July 2022.